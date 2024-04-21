LA Knight Says His Dream Match Is With Whoever Holds WWE Title

LA Knight says his only dream match is with whoever has the WWE Championship. The Smackdown star spoke with Cheap Heat recently and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his interactions with The Rock and a possible match: “Nah I mean we run into each other, hey good to see ya, haven’t seen you in a while, that kind of thing … my dream match is whomever is the WWE Champion and me being there and winning the championship, that’s always been my stock answer.”

On his dream match: “You go back in time, you go to my favorites, Hogan, Austin, Rock, Flair, Piper, would I have loved to have a match with any of them? Sure, but at the end of the day, if I wanted to achieve everything I ever wanted to do, it’s to be the guy at the top of the mountain and be the WWE Champion. So that is the dream match, doesn’t matter who’s holding that title, that’s the dream match.”