– WWE Superstar LA Knight spoke to Fightful this week ahead of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event, where he discussed getting into Logan Paul’s home and hanging out in his pool. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

LA Knight on his friends letting him in: “I didn’t even break in. His goofy friends let me in. I just told them I was a friend of Logan’s from LA. I told him I would just wait for him in the pool because that’s where he was going to meet me. I made up a little story. They let me in. There I was. I’m hanging out. Did I take anything from the house? No. I don’t have to. The moral of the story is that I can take anything from him at any time. The bottom line is, what I’m going to take from him is the US Championship.”

On if he peed in Logan Paul’s pool: “I can’t say one way or another. I can say it was a great toilet.”

LA Knight is competing in the men’s Money in the Bank match at tonight’s event. He’ll be facing Drew McIntyre, Carmelo Hayes, Jey Uso, Andrade, and Chad Gable in the Ladder Match for a chance to win the MITB briefcase. Tonight’s show is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock.