LA Knight Says Ted DiBiase Is Staying Around NXT, Talks Journey to Million Dollar Title Win

LA Knight is the new Million Dollar Champion after his win on last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House, and he discussed the title in and more in a new interview. Knight won the title in a ladder match against Cameron Grimes with Ted DiBiase at ringside, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio about DiBiase’s future with NXT, his journey to the title and more. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his journey to the ladder match and win: “It’s been such a long crazy journey that I think about, as a kid, watching the Million Dollar Man run around with that belt. Like, it’s next level. And here’s a guy that I’m talking to right now (Tommy Dreamer), who actually booked me my first extra spot, where I had a dark match in 2006 for the first time. We’re talking long, long, long journey to get to where we are. So personally, as banged up and beat up as I’m feeling from last night, I’m feeling pretty damn amazing.”

On DiBiase still being involved in NXT: “Ted’s still going to be around. I need him, I want him to be there. I think I have a pretty big surprise coming for him, because I owe him, big time at this point. So I definitely want to make sure that he’s around for sure.”

On being only the fifth Million Dollar Champion: “You talk about a belt with such a short list of names who held the thing. So to me, for a thirty year history with a belt that has such a short list, that makes it so much more prestigious. It puts it on another level, and I think this is the first time it’s been fought for on such a level. A ladder match, something like that. Such a special occasion. You know, I don’t want to sound like I’m here brown nosing, doing the company thing. But I mean, if I’m honest, I think NXT’s gotta be, I’m going to say probably the best wrestling show on TV right now. And I think that’s because there’s a little bit of something for everybody. Just the different creative juices that are getting moving and just the way things work on that show. It’s next level.”

On the impact of being the Million Dollar Champion: “You’re talking about an iconic piece of this whole business. Anybody who’s watched in the last thirty years knows that thing, and it’s such like, it spurns excitement from anybody that sees it. I feel like it’s created a new importance for the title, because it’s one of the first times its been fought for. Usually it’s been assigned to somebody or (someone) was chosen as champion or whatever. But we actually had to make that climb up that ladder and grab it. Instead of grabbing the brass ring we grabbed the gold belt. I don’t know man. There’s so many places we can go with it now, because everybody’s aiming for the North American Title. Hell I still want it. Everybody’s aiming for the NXT Title, I still want that. But at the same time, it’s like, in a certain way I almost say this might be the most prestigious title walking the streets right now.”