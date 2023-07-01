LA Knight Recalls WWE Not Returning His Calls 10 Years Ago, Talks Being Money in the Bank Favorite

LA Knight is set to compete at Money in the Bank tomorrow, and he recently discussed his long road to WWE and more. Knight spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On WWE not returning his calls 10 years ago: “We’re talking over ten years ago when they weren’t returning my calls. There’s a whole bunch of stuff there, but eventually I was able to knock that door down, walk myself in, walk myself right back out after a year, went all over the world, did my own thing, came back and stronger than ever. Here we are, burning down the world. All around the world, it’s the same song. How does that song go? [Mimes LA Knight theme intro]. Yeah!”

On who finally called him to come to WWE: “Hell, I don’t even remember. It was during the pandemic, so we’re talking three years ago. At some point it was like, ‘What are the odds I can get something together while this pandemic is happening?’ I don’t know, I have to figure that I’m on the back end of my career and I have to make whatever little money I can wherever. At some point, an overture was made, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity.’ Boom, let’s do it, let’s run.”

On possibly bringing his “Dummy” catchphrase back: “There is nothing to change there. I brought this to England in 2016. We’re good to go on that. If it fits, it’ll come back. If it doesn’t, then we’ll see.”

On being the favorite for Money in the Bank: “Not way back when because then it’s just conjecture, guessing, hoping, and whatever, good for you. Once it started getting a little bit closer, ‘Oh, there’s a qualifying match, okay, cool.’ Then it started to seem like more of a thing. At this point, I would say the smart money is on this guy.”