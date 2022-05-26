Lance Anoa’i Has Signed With MLW, Jacob Fatu Announced For Battle Riot

Fightful reports that during an interview with Busted Open Radio, Court Bauer revealed that Lance Anoa’i has signed with MLW. Anoa’i is the son of Samu and the cousin of Roman Reigns. He is part of the Samoan Swat Team with Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau.

Anoa’i had shoulder surgery in December 2021 that kept him out of action until Kings of Colosseum on May 13, where he teamed with Fatu.

Bauer also said that Fatu will be part of Battle Riot IV with Killer Kross, Calvin Tankman, Marshall Von Erich, Alex Kane, and Lince Dorado.