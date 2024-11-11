Lance Archer Recalls Finding Out He Was Making WWE Debut That Morning

Lance Archer had a short run in WWE, and he recently looked back on the chaos of his debut. Archer had a run in the company from 2009 to 2010 where he worked as Vance Archer in ECW and Smackdown, and he looked back on his debut from the November 3rd, 2009 episode of ECW on his Hawk’s Next podcast. You can see a few highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On when he found out he was debuting: “I literally had no idea I was debuting until Joey Styles was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll get your information for the website later.’ And that’s when I got first clued in to like, ‘Oh, this is not just a look-at. This is a debut’…It went from not knowing that I was going to be doing anything, to finding out that morning.”

On Vince McMahon ordering a last-minute change: “Vince McMahon and Johnny Ace were standing there, and they’re talking to each other. Johnny Ace was finally like, ‘Kid, come here.’ ‘What’s up?’ ‘Cut your hair.’ Like, ‘Okay, cool … Johnny took me straight to the hair and makeup ladies, and was like, ‘Change his look’… [then] they took me to Vince, and Vince was like, ‘Yes! I love it!’… I always say they turned me into ‘Big Guy No. 3.’ And that was Vance Archer.”