Lance Archer Recalls Working With Mike Tyson in AEW

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mike Tyson AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent edition of The Hawk’s Nest, AEW star Lance Archer recalled his interactions with Mike Tyson when Tyson appeared in AEW. Archer stated on working with Tyson (via WrestlingInc.com) “High times, brother. High times. He was just in good spirits the whole time. Like I said, the high times situation — they caught him more or less passed out at ringside, at one point.”

Mike Tyson recently fought in a boxing match live on Netflix against Jake Paul. Paul won the fight via unanimous decision.

