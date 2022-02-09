Lance Archer Reveals Who He Wants to Debut For AEW Tonight

Lance Archer has weighed in on who he would like to see make their debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, a new signing who Tony Khan says is “huge” for AEW debuts tonight.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Archer was asked about it ahead of his AEW World Title match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the buzz around tonight’s show: “I think it’s really cool, I think literally this is my first time wrestling in Atlantic City, and there is a rich history here. And my hope and my desire is to make new history tonight. I think there’s a lot of buzz around the show tonight. Nobody knows exactly what Tony Khan is going to announce, who he is going to be bringing into the company.

“You know, we’ve got a lot of names and people show up in the last year or so, and tonight I guess there is another one coming. It’s cool, I can beat that person up too. So, there’s a lot of buzz around who is showing up, what’s going on? What forbidden door is being opened and closed tonight? But you know what? Tonight, by the time they leave the show in Atlantic City, I want them talking about Hangman Adam Page, Lance Archer, AEW Championship, making history tonight.”

On who he’d like to have debut tonight: “The crazy part is, it’s one of those things that there are so many guys and girls out there right now that could be here and competing at the top level, because they’re top-level talents, to narrow it down, I don’t know. I’ve wrestled the guy before on the independents, it would be fun to throwdown against him or with him. Killer Kross would be one of those guys. I think him and I could go in there and tear it up together.

“Keith Lee, which I think there’s some buzz around him. Him and I have rich history in Texas wrestling. I have known him pretty much my whole career because he was around Texas wrestling. A lot of people didn’t realize that until he found his niche and blew up.”

On how he’s feeling after his neck injury: “I feel great, beyond blessed for the fact that I didn’t break my neck. You know, a centimeter a different way and it could have been a completely different result. I basically gave myself an extreme version of whiplash, because I bounced off my forehead. But if it had been any part of the crown on my head, I probably would have been paralyzed or dead. So, beyond blessed that it didn’t happen.

“Then the medical staff here have been extremely amazing. You know, they have kept me on the road, and they’ve kept me in physical therapy here with our guys. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do before coming back. Even before this match, every day the different physical exercises they’ve asked me to do, I have stayed on top of them. They have been extremely happy, and like I said, I feel great.”