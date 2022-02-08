Tony Khan Says New Signing Is ‘Huge’ For AEW, Sets Up This Week’s Rampage

Tony Khan has revealed that AEW’s new arrival coming at Dynamite is “huge” for the company and will set up this week’s AEW Rampage. As noted, Tony Khan teased a new arrival that will sign with AEW on Dynamite, and then go on to face Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution qualifier on Rampage. Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and talked a little bit about what to expect.

“It’s a huge signing for us,” Khan said of their new star. “I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

He continued, “I’m continually looking to improve the roster and bring in new stars and create fresh matchups, and that’s what you’re going to see this Wednesday,” Khan says. “We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage [every Friday] on TNT. It’s going to be a big reveal on Dynamite. It sets up this week’s Rampage and puts a lot of irons in our fire. We have created an environment in AEW where people routinely expect great wrestling matches, and we have the wrestlers to live up to those high expectations.”

There’s no solid word on who will be appearing, though a report today noted it won’t be Jeff Hardy or John Morrison who are still under non-compete clauses. Keith Lee and Killer Kross are both free and clear of their non-competes, though it is not confirmed if it will be either of them.