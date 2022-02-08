Larry D Reveals What Led To Him Requesting His Release From Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Larry D recently requested and was granted his release from Impact Wrestling. In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, he discussed what led to asking for his release and much more. Here are some highlights:

Larry D on what led to asking for his release: “The thing is, IMPACT! Wrestling has grown so much. There’s so much talent that comes through there and you see the NXT crew, and you see AEW and NWA and everything. It’s easy to get lost in the mix. Where we were at creatively, I feel, from the tag team party to fitting where I’m at and in the process, I’m just told to get in the best shape I can and be prepared. That’s what I do and I’m just waiting and I’m watching the growth of IMPACT! Wrestling and the competitor in me is like, ‘Man, I absolutely love everything about IMPACT! Wrestling.’ I can’t say, ‘Aw, man. Those son-of-a-guns ruined my wrestling career.’”

“Because I think for the first time ever, like, we hear on the indies a lot, ‘Oh, it’s just business.’ I think finally for the first time in twenty years, [I understand it.] It’s just business. Which also, in turn, is the same way with me. It’s just business. I want to see myself do better. I feel that for twenty years that I’ve busted and given everything that I have to get where I’m at. The competitor in me has to step up and say, ‘Hey, I know I can play on the field.’ I know by asking my release that puts the ball in my court to do what I need to do to go where I want to go.”

On his future in wrestling: “Where I want to go is to continue to prove to the world, whether it be on airplanes across the world at New Japan Wrestling or whether it be for GCW or whether it be MLW. They talk about the door is open. Well, I’m ready to step through. NWA, I would love to line this fist up across that ring from, say, Trevor Murdoch. Imagine that match-up. I would love to get the opportunity to get in there at AEW and say, ‘Hey, I’m still one of the best heavyweights in the world.’”