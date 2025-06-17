– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE NXT Superstar Lash Legend discussed Jacy Jayne’s recent TV comments about “new flavors of the month” coming into NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think Jacy Jane actually said in her promo the other week, that it’s new flavors of the month all the time coming in. I mean, it’s about who’s being the most consistent. Like, everybody see a new shiny toy, like, oh, let’s look at this person. And I’m not talking bad about this person. That person’s probably a great person, but that’s just how it goes around here and it’s about who can outlast and who can stay popping through it all and that’s me.”

Las Legend will be competing in an Evolution Eliminator Match against Thea Hail tonight on WWE NXT TV. The show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.