Lash Legend Says Her Dream Match Would Be Against Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley

Lash Legend’s dream match would be a triple threat against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The NXT star recently appeared on Busted Open After Dark for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked what her dream match would be. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her dream match: “My modern day dream match would be me versus Rhea Ripley versus Bianca Belair. Since I’ve gotten into wrestling and watched them, that has been my dream match and it hasn’t changed.”

On Belair’s match with Mercedes Mone at WrestleMania 37: “I feel like you can name so many really good matches, but as far as the one that I really felt something, and it’s probably because I was just getting into wrestling, was literally Bianca versus Sasha Banks. I cried. They were making history, one. Two African American women, just to even think about it, I’m getting goosebumps.”