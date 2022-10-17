Last Match Scheduled For Mike Bucci

On December 3, Mike Bucci (formerly ECW’s Nova and WWE’s Simon Dean) is scheduled to appear in his last match at Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions (via Fightful). Bucci will be teamed alongside Aron Stevens and a TBD partner against Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and another TBD partner. The remaining names for Bucci’s final match are expected to be determined within the next few weeks. Other names scheduled for the same event include Nick Aldis, Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, Francine, Gillberg, Frankie Kazarian, Jerry Lawler, Rik Ratchet, Davey Richards, Sgt. Slaughter, Sting, and others.