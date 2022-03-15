Latest Backstage Rumors on Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, Expected WrestleMania Match

– Today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had an update on the ongoing rumors regarding Cody Rhodes possibly signing with WWE. Meltzer reported today that Cody is “coming” to WWE and will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Meltzer stated on Cody returning to WrestleMania, “Yeah … he’s coming. I mean, that’s it. He’s coming, he’s wrestling Seth at WrestleMania unless something changes, and I don’t expect — I sure watched this not thinking anything’s changing.”

According to Meltzer, the impression backstage is that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is being planned for WrestleMania 38. Last night’s episode of Raw saw Seth Rollins lose a match to Kevin Owens. The winner would be able to receive a talkshow with Steve Austin at WrestleMania. With the loss, Rollins believes he no longer has a path for a WrestleMania 38 slot or matchup. This is apparently setting up Rollins to face Rhodes at the event.

Cody Rhodes and AEW parted aways last month. This shortly led to rumors that Rhodes in contact with WWE officials for a potential return. Another report earlier this week by Fightful Select indicated that there was no confirmation yet if Rhodes had finally signed with WWE.