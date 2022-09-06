UPDATED: Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight

UPDATE: Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer also reported additional details on the AEW All Out backstage fracas on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Alvarez, no one he has spoken to on the incident is disputing that CM Punk punched “Matt Jackson.”

Also, Alvarez said, “No one is disputing that Ace Steel threw a chair and hit Nick [Jackson].” Alvarez also noted that all accounts seem to agree that Ace Steel did pull Omega’s hair and bite him.

Additionally, Alvarez said the only disagreement by accounts of the incident was on who basically started the fight. It appears one side is claiming that CM Punk threw the punch first, that CM Punk “started punching” after The Young Bucks came into his locker room. Another side claims that The Young Bucks stormed in and were the aggressors of the incident, so Punk and Ace Steel were merely trying to “defend themselves.”

Meltzer said that most of the people who he spoke to on the incident were “neutral parties,” and they all “essentially” had the same story on what took place. He noted that there were other people in the room who were not The Young Bucks, CM Punk, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. According to Meltzer, Ace Steel might’ve felt protective of his wife because she had a broken foot and couldn’t move.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that Punk was in the trainers’ room backstage. It’s rumored that Punk could be hurt or injured. However, there’s no confirmation yet if Punk is severely injured or if it’s anything serious.

ORIGINAL: Fightful Select released an update with additional details on the fight that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. According to Fightful’s update, Ace Steel, a producer for AEW and CM Punk’s former coach and trainer, “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair.”

Another person close to the incident told Fightful that Steel is lucky not to be in jail due to his role in the incident. Also, several sources within AEW told Fightful that they believe Steel will not be back in AEW after this fracas. WWE released Ace Steel in April 2020. He was hired by AEW earlier this year. There was reportedly a large amount of heat on Ace Steel after the situation took place.

As previously noted, Fightful reported earlier this week that during the fracas, Ace Steel is rumored to have bit Kenny Omega and grab his hair.

One person who wasn’t sure what happened is quoted as saying to Fightful, “It couldn’t have possibly escalated to hitting someone with a chair.” As noted previously, some are siding with Punk over the incident, while others are siding with The Elite. However, Fightful’s update noted that a “large majority” think hat Punk should have expected to be approached following his comments during the scrum, where he slammed Hangman Page and the AEW EVPs (Omega and The Bucks).

Additionally, several people reportedly credited Chris Jericho for stepping up and taking up more of a leadership role in AEW over the past two weeks. Multiple people have cited how Jericho maintained calm demeanor during the All Out scrum in the middle of the chaos, along with how he spoke to the roster during the recent talent meeting.

Lastly, Fightful noted that there has been no word of a camera catching any footage of the melee that took place.