Latest On Man Who Pled Guilty to Charges in Death of Matt Travis

The man who pleaded guilty in the death of independent wrestler Matt Travis has completed the compliance of his sentence, according to a new report. As you may recall, Luc C. Vu entered a guilty plea last September on charges of reckless driving and failure to exercise due care, causing serious injury as well as failure to yield to a bicyclist in the November 2019 incident that saw Vu, a dump truck driver, make an illegal left U-turn and strike Travis who was traveling on a bike path in East Harlem.

According to PWInsider, records at New York City Criminal Court records have been updated to reflect that Vu completed compliance in the case. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and a $250 fine was levied for the failing to yield to a bicyclist charge. Vu was told at the time that if he doesn’t have additional legal trouble, he would recieve a conditional discharge which has now happened.

Travis suffered serious trauma in the incident and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. It isn’t known whether Vu knew he hit Travis while making the U-turn.