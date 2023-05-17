Latest On CM Punk’s Conversations With AEW, How Ace Steel Is Involved

A new report has additional details on CM Punk’s conversations with AEW about a return and how Ace Steel’s name was brought into the conversation. As reported earlier today, Punk was not part of the AEW Collision announcement despite his name appearing in an email sent by Warner Media. That report noted that Ace Steel, who was fired after his involvement in the All Out Brawl could conceivably be brought back to AEW and that as of today there were still active plans to bring Punk back.

Fightful Select has posted a new report with additional details on the situation. According to the report, Chris Jericho mentioned during his meeting with Punk that there was a possibility of Steel returning in some capacity, with the belief being that everyone working together could relieve some of the tensions between the various sides and show everyone was willing to do business with each other. The site adds that during a meeting with AEW and Punk this week, AEW said to Punk that Steel would be able to return and work directly with Punk. However, it was made clear that Steel would not be able to be at TV tapings.

Punk disagreed with that decision, though the report stresses that there’s no word on how Punk specifically reacted other than the notion that he didn’t agree. There is not yet word on whether this is related to Punk not being revealed during the AEW Collision announcement, nor whether it has anything to do with the statement they made that Punk is not “affiliated with TNT’s AEW Collision.” It is also noted that Punk ideally did not want his return announced via the Warner Bros. Discovery press release. While he was obviously removed from the press release, Fightful has not received word as to why.

The report additionally notes that there were plans for an AEW crew to film content at Punk’s home today, but there’s no word on whether it happened.

As of now, there has not been word of a change in Punk’s status with AEW or return plans. PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling sources noted today that they had interest in bringing Steel in for a tryout, but it was passed on several weeks ago and the belief at Impact was that the refusal meant Steel was headed to AEW or WWE.