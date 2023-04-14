wrestling / News
Latest Update On Don Callis After Injury Last Month
April 14, 2023
Last month, Don Callis suffered an injury when taking a bump on AEW Dynamite, accidentally busting himself open on a lighting rig. At the time it was noted the cut above his right eye needed several stitches to patch up. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he suffered other injuries as well. He had several cuts inside his mouth, as well as damaged teeth and neck whiplash. Callis has had neck issues or years, dating bac to a match he had in South Africa.
