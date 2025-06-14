Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther Set For CMLL x ROH Global Wars Arena Mexico

Lee Moriarty will face Blue Panther at CMLL x ROH Global Wars Arena Mexico. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the match is set for the ROH taping on June 18th. The match is the first announced for the taping; word as of yet on when the it will air.

This Wednesday, 6/18@CMLL_OFICIAL/@ringofhonor

Global Wars Arena México Lee Moriarty vs Blue Panther After both men were victorious at DEAN~!2 to honor the late great Dean Rasmussen,

ROH Pure Champion @theleemoriarty will fight vs icon Blue Panther in Arena México

Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/VUND8dNkz7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2025