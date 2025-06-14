wrestling / News

Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther Set For CMLL x ROH Global Wars Arena Mexico

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL x ROH Global Wars Arena Mexico LM BP Image Credit: ROH

Lee Moriarty will face Blue Panther at CMLL x ROH Global Wars Arena Mexico. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the match is set for the ROH taping on June 18th. The match is the first announced for the taping; word as of yet on when the it will air.

