Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther Set For CMLL x ROH Global Wars Arena Mexico
June 13, 2025 | Posted by
Lee Moriarty will face Blue Panther at CMLL x ROH Global Wars Arena Mexico. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the match is set for the ROH taping on June 18th. The match is the first announced for the taping; word as of yet on when the it will air.
This Wednesday, 6/18@CMLL_OFICIAL/@ringofhonor
Global Wars Arena México
Lee Moriarty vs Blue Panther
After both men were victorious at DEAN~!2 to honor the late great Dean Rasmussen,
ROH Pure Champion @theleemoriarty will fight vs icon Blue Panther in Arena México
Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/VUND8dNkz7
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2025