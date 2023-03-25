Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 3.24.23  

-This is Awesome debuted a new episode today all about WrestleMania and my review can be found here. Next week I should have Hall of Fame coverage, so I don’t know when Level UP will air. Now to tonight’s show. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon

-Lockup and Jones easily shoves Dixon back into the ropes. Dixon tries a side headlock, but Jones powers out and hooks one of his own. Dixon throws punches to break, but then gets mowed down with a shoulder. He tries a leap and Jones catches him on the way down with an inverted atomic drop. He casually picks Dixon up and drops him on the buckles in the corner. Jones with a whip to the corner, but Dixon goes to the eyes to avoid a slam. Back to the eyes and then he unloads with right hands. He rams Jones’ head off the top buckle in one corner and then repeats in another corner. Dixon with multiple dropkicks as the crowd chants “You Suck Dixon,” I think. Dixon hooks a side headlock and Jones elbows his way out and hits a sick clothesline. Nice! Spinebuster from Jones followed by a roll over Dixon. Running splash in the corner and Boss Man Slam finishes at 4:45.

Winner: Odyssey Jones via pin at 4:45

-Simple and effective match as Jones dominates with power before Dixon goes to the eyes to gain an advantage, but Jones is too powerful and gets the win after the comeback. **

-Kelly is backstage with Lola Vice who tells us about all the blood she shed and women she knocked out inside the cage just to get to the WWE. She promises to put women to sleep!

-WWE2K23 commercial!

-WrestleMania Hollywood commercial!

-Kale Dixon cuts a promo on Jones noting he has been doing this for five years. If he had five years experience he would have made Jones look like a pile of trash. Nobody has an upside like him and nobody has a look like him. He will make being a Superstar look easy too.

Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-Blade and Kemp start us off with a lockup and they battle for position from there. Kemp controls with a side headlock and them into arm control. Kemp with a shoulder tackle and Blade gets up pissed off and lands a shove. He hits a dropkick and Kemp decides to tag out to Heights. He comes charging in and gets caught with an armdrag. Double team offense from Blade and Enofe. Enofe gets a splash in the corner and then a flying forearm for two. Heights gets caught with an elbow in the corner, but catches Enofe coming off the middle rope with a kick to the gut. Heights starts tossing Enofe around the ring with throws and makes the tag to Kemp. He comes in with a few head butts and brings Heights back in for a double team backbreaker for two. Heights keeps slamming him back down and going for the pin, but Enofe is out at two each time. He hooks a bow and arrow as the crowd seems a little bored. Perhaps this is why those in charge of NXT are annoyed with the crowd. Enofe gets caught in the corner and Heights jumps off Kemp’s back to land a corner clothesline. Kemp with a German Suplex into a bridge, but Blade breaks up the pin. Enofe avoids a charge in the corner and makes the hot tag to Blade. He runs wild and gets a slingshot backbreaker for two. I think Kemp was supposed to break up the pin as the crowd chants “that was three.” Kemp gets dumped to the floor which lets Blade come off the top with a frog splash in one corner and then Enofe comes off with a flying elbow from another corner. That is enough for the pin at 5:55.

Winners: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pin at 5:55

-Basic tag formula match which is fine. I have liked Blade and Enofe as a team for some time and I like the Kemp/Heights pairing so far as well. This was okay! **1/4

-Apparently that’s the end of the show this week as we only get two matches? It also ended at just a tick over 21 minutes which is shorter than usual as well. Was something cut? Oh well, thanks for reading!