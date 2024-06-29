Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.28.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Riley Osborne vs. Jasper Troy

-Easy story here with the size difference. Lockup and Osborne back flips to create space. Osborne escapes two powerbomb attempts and gets a dropkick, but gets caught and Troy throws him by the throat over the top rope to the floor. Sick! Headbutt from Troy on the floor and then he throws forearms as Osborne is stretched on the apron. He tries a Taker apron leg drop, but Obsorne is out of there. He lands a kick and tries a crossbody off the apron, but Troy catches him and press slams him back into the ring. Sweet! Running shoulder gets a one count. Standing Splash gets a two count! Chase U chant from the crowd! Jasper hooks an abdominal stretch and it looks like he is about to rip Osborne in half like Juggernaut did to Deadpool. Osborne flips out of a sidewalk slam and starts throwing leg kicks. He gets Troy to his knee and hits a head kick. He escapes a goozle and dodges a boot in the corner. Obsorne starts flying all over the ring and comes off the top with a Shooting Star Press for the pin at 4:29.

Winner: Riley Osborne via pin at 4:29

-This was solid as you would expect with Osborne in the ring. As mentioned, an easy story as it was David vs. Goliath. Osborne made Troy’s offense look great before getting the win and popping the crowd with the SSP. **1/4

Jazmyn Nyx (w/Jacy Jayne) gets promo time backstage and she faces Kendal Grey later tonight.

Heatwave: Next Sunday in Toronto!

Jazmyn Nyx (w/ Jacy Jayne) vs. Kendal Grey

-Grey with a quick cover for one. She gets a trip and floats over to a side headlock. Nyx reverses a whip to the corner and shows off with a back flip off the middle rope. Didn’t accomplish much as Grey connects with a crossbody off the middle ropes. Grey works the arm, but Nyx breaks by sending Grey into the corner. Shoulders from the apron from Grey, but she gets tripped as she was about to spring into the ring. Double stomp from Nyx. She stomps away in the corner and starts throwing Nyx around by her hair. Neck-breaker from Nyx. Running kick gets a two count. Nyx hooks a head scissors as we get the overhead camera shot. I always liked that view. Grey rolls to get a one count, so Nyx releases the hold. Nyx misses an elbow and Grey starts her comeback. Nice twisting suplex followed by a kip up. Nyx escapes a slam and hits a Pele kick for the pin at 4:32.

Winner: Jazmyn Nyx via pin at 4:42

-This was solid as they made the most of their time. Grey had her feel-good moment with her first win, but back to reality as Nyx is higher on the food chain at the moment. *1/2

Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne

-This is a match that screams Level Up as they two have been on this show for years. As I type that, Howard mentions they last faced off on this show in Oct of 2022. Chen starts with a deep armdrag and works the arm from there. Borne gets in a cheap shot in the corner, but misses a strike and Chen hooks another armdrag. He follows with a splash in the corner and then punches away as the crowd counts along. Borne slips out and kicks the leg to knock Chen off the ropes. Shin-breaker from Myles. Cool! Snap suplex from Borne gets two! Chen with a shot to the throat, but a knee cuts off this comeback. Borne goes back to the leg as she stomps away in the corner. Running boot to the knee! He looks for another chin-breaker, but Chen punches his way out. Snap powerslam from Borne a few smart fans start the RKO chant. Osborne gets a modified STF as he continues the work on the knee. Chen counters a suplex with one of his own and both men are down. The start trading in the middle of the ring and Chen ends up winning the exchange. Chen with a series of strikes and an atomic drop. Borne stops the run with a picture-perfect dropkick that caught Chen square in the face. Great height there! Chen with a small package for two! Chen powers and hits The Gentle Touch for the pin at 6:42.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 6:42

-Kind of a surprise there with Chen winning. Good match though which makes sense as they are two of the veterans on this show now. I enjoyed this more than their last match. **1/2

