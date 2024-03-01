Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.29.24  

-Special Leap Day episode of this show! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

-Video package on Elimination Chamber: Perth! I enjoyed the show and thought it was cool to wake up at 5 AM to watch. It was a predictable show, but that’s not a bad thing as what happened made sense.

Ivy Nile vs. Xia Li

-Lockup and Li shoves Nile into the corner. Another go and this time Nile shoves Li on her ass. Li lands a kick to the gut and lands some strikes. Hip-toss is blocked and Nile gets a backslide for two. Nile tries a slam, but Li escapes. They trade reversals and Nile gets a kick to the gut. Delayed Vertical Suplex from Nile as she shows off her strength. Li rolls to the apron and catches Nile running in. She trips her and wraps her up in the ring apron. She throws strikes and hits a running knee as she tells the crowd, “I’m the best.” Back in the ring Li goes for a pin, but only gets two and then a one count. Heavy blow to the back from Li. Nile gets a monkey flip out of the corner. She tries another, but Xia drops down and Li hits head first on the top rope. Li stomps Nile down in the corner and then gets a snap suplex for two. Nile with a head squeeze basically, and she slams Nile down as she tried to fight her way out. Li mocks Nile by wishing her Happy Birthday. Howard and James noted Nile just celebrated her Birthday. Nile mounts her comeback with a running kick in the corner, and then a suplex for two. Li back with kicks to the chest, so Nile throws one back. They start trading kicks as the crowd groans with each other. Nile goes rapid kicks, but Li catches the boot and transitions into a cross-face. Sweet! Nile is able to break the grip to escape. Nile with a spin kick to the head, and she gets the tap with The Diamond Chain Lock at 6:16.

Winner: Ivy Nile via submission at 6:16

– I found this enjoyable as they just hit each other hard until one woman got the win. The crowd was into it and they have something with Nile as long as she continued to develop, but I have been a fan since her days on Level Up. **1/2

-WWE celebrates “Love Has No Labels.”

-Hulu commercials!

-Headlines from the various Media Outlets about the success of Elimination Chamber!

-Back to RAW as Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch can officially start their build to WrestleMania. Cole notes that Becky has never beaten Rhea and it has been 4 years since they have faced each other. Nia Jax attacks Becky Lynch from behind to continue their issues and give Becky a monster to topple on the way to Mania.

-Later on RAW, Becky Lynch interferes in the match between Nia and Liv Morgan. Becky goes crazy on Nia, before Nia tucks tail and runs.

-Hulu commercials!

-More hype videos for Elimination Chamber!

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre tells Seth Rollins to forget about The Bloodline. He wants Seth 100% and wants him to focus on RAW and their match at WrestleMania. Drew wouldn’t piss on SmackDown if it was on fire, and wants Seth to stay focused. Seth says there are things bigger, and saving the WWE from The Bloodline is one of them. Drew is disappointed that Seth isn’t looking out for his own personal interest, while Seth notes no matter who is Champion, The Bloodline is still going to be a problem.

-Shop WWE commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

Ivar (w/ Valhalla) vs. Apollo Crews

-ANTLERS! Where’s Cole when we need him? Crew is riding a losing streak on this show after a solid winning streak. This could be fun! Apollo tries a headlock takeover, but no dice. Ivar runs him down and lands a shot to the gut after missing a clothesline. Crews slides between the legs and tries the headlock again, but Ivar fights that off. Whip to the corner, but Crews floats over on a charge. Crew finally gets the headlock to the mat. Once up he tries a roll-up, but nothing happening. The pace quickens and Crews gets a dropkick that sends Ivar to the floor. Slingshot Plancha from Crews to the floor. They fight on the apron and Ivar nearly gets a powerbomb on the apron, but Crews slides off. Valhalla gets involved, and that lets Ivar send Crews into the post. That sends us to a break at 2:32.

-25 seconds of Hulu commercials!

-Back with Ivar controlling with a submission hold. Apparently, we missed Valhalla howling during the break. Sucks for us! Suplex from Ivar gets a two count. Valhalla is squatting on the announce desk which has James cowering. He tells Valhalla he loves the Minnesota Vikings. “Do you remember Fran Tarkenton?” Nice! Crews starts to rally and gets a Stinger Splash (appropriate) in the corner. He comes off the top with a crossbody for two. Crews tries to lift Ivar, but no go, so he just boots him in the face. Standing Shooting Star Press gets two! Crews goes up and misses The Frog Splash. Double underhook powerbomb from Ivar, but Crews is out at two. Crews catches Ivar and gets a SOS Slam for two. That was all kinds of impressive, and nearly turned bad. Spin kick from Ivar as he blocks a whip to the ropes. Ivar heads up, but Apollo meets him up there. Apollo stops the doomsault, but gets sent into the post. Shoulderbreaker from Ivar and now The Doomsault hits for the pin at 7:44.

Winner: Ivar via pin at 7:44

-Fun little HOSS battle! Crews with another loss, but he is basically Main Event Gatekeeper at this point, and I enjoy seeing him on this show nearly every week. Ivar picking up the win makes sense. **3/4

-Back to RAW as Waller wants some of Cody Rhodes after what happened at Elimination Chamber. It looked like they subtly teased some issues between Waller and Theory there.

-The Rock will be on SmackDown this Friday! The commercial even notes the show in Glendale is SOLD OUT!

-Hulu commercial for Survivor. So happy to have another season back.

-This Monday on RAW: Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax!

-Back to RAW as Cody Rhodes gets a win over Grayson Waller in the Main Event. Just a match where Rhodes can stack up some more wins.

-Paul Heyman interrupts with security and Cody grabs a chair for defense. Paul tells him The Bloodline is not here, and he wants Cody to take back the challenge to The Rock. Cody won’t so the jobber security gets destroyed with a chair. Heyman calls Roman and Rock to let them know things didn’t go according to plan.

-Thanks for reading!