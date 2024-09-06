Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.05.24  

-Still trying to adjust to this new world without my stepdad. My main concern and focus is on my mother, so any and all positive thoughts, prayers, wishes for her. Continued thanks to anyone who has reached out or posted their condolences on the comments. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Wade Barrett

-Taped: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Dante Chen vs. Skylor Clinton

-This is different! Clinton has worked some NXT house shows, but nothing on NXT TV or even Level Up. This is basically Main Event Level Up. He throws Chen across the ring, but gets his arm caught. Chen works that, but Clinton tries to slam out. Chen slides off the back and goes back to the arm. Clinton is a former NCAA and Arena Football player. Clinton with knees to the ribs, but misses a clothesline and Chen drops him with a shoulder tackle. Chen comes off the middle ropes, but gets caught and Clinton hits Snake Eyes followed by a clothesline for one. Clinton with more knees and forearms. He gets a slam and drops a head-butt for one. Chen elbows out of a waist lock, but gets clubbed on the back of the neck. Power Slam from Clinton gets two as he keeps forgetting to hook the leg. Nice little touch to show his inexperience. It seems Clinton head-butted one his coaches according to the announce team and that explains why he is throwing so many here. He goes to a neck crank as the crowd starts to rally behind Chen because they at least know him. Clinton awkwardly misses a head-butt. He tries to get Chen to the mat, but Chen blocks and starts his comeback. Heavy clothesline from Chen! Inverted atomic drop followed by a super kick. Gentle Touch finishes at 6:00.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 6:00

-Again this was straight out of what I get on Level Up with debuts. Chen is the gatekeeper of Level Up and makes sense to have him out there with Clinton. On Level Up when someone debuts they generally lose and that tradition continues here. Clinton has a good look, but you could tell this was his first television match. It was okay. *1/2

-Bash in Berlin video package! I still haven’t had a chance to watch the show fully.

-Next week on USA it’s WWE week as RAW, NXT, and SmackDown are all on the station. This Friday we say farewell to SmackDown on FOX. Perhaps they give us a cool montage like Deadpool and Wolverine had.

-Back to RAW as Rhea Ripley wants a Title Match since she pinned Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin. Dom is out to interrupt, and he is really, really hated by this crowd. Rhea insults him in Spanish and then elbows Liv, who tried a blindside attack. Dom gets involved and Rhea ends up getting tied upside down in the ropes by her ankle. Liv works the knee before Damian Priest is out for the save.

-Backstage Rhea doesn’t want anyone checking her knee, but Damian calms her down.

-RAW season premiere this Monday!

-Back to The Terror Twins as Rhea is on crutches and Damian gets a Tag Match. Damian has no friends, but Rhea has someone in mind and Damian is quick to her game. Nice!

-Back to RAW as CM Punk is quite happy to have his bracelet back and is done with Drew McIntyre. He wants Gold and he wants GUNTHER. Not so fast, as Drew attacks on the floor as we all knew this wasn’t going to end 1-1, Drew beats the dog piss out of Punk with repeated Claymores and then he breaks the bracelet and shoves the pieces in Punk’s face. Cool! I mean, it has to be Hell in a Cell at this point. That Claymore on the announce table was sick and it took Punk out of his shoes.

-Back to RAW as they make it official with Rhea hitting the “YEET.” Jey Uso will be Priest’s partner.

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER celebrates his win over Randy Orton and while watching this I was wondering who was next and I thought of Sami since he has the last win over GUNTHER and sure enough, Sami is here and that seems to be the next victim. That works and will give GUNTHER that win back. I loved the pop when Sami mentioned Randy Savage.

-Back to RAW as CM Punk gets taken out on a stretcher and as they get near the ambulance, Drew McIntyre attacks again.

Malik Blake vs. Riley Osborne

-NXT Main Event continues, which makes sense since the NXT PLE was in Denver the previous day. CHASE U IN THE HOUSE! Lockup to start and Osborne flips away. Another go and Riley gets a leg trip and another backflip. Blade grabs a headlock, but gets shoved off and does a cartwheel leading to an armdrag. Osborne flips off the middle ropes and rolls over the back of Blade before getting his own armdrag. Osborne heads up top, but gets caught with a right hand. Blade slams Osborne off the top and sends him halfway across the ring. We take a break at 1:47.

-Back with Blade stomping away on the back. Snap suplex gets two! Blade with some trash talk: “No more flipping dawg.” FTR would be proud! Backbreaker gets a two, so Blade hooks a bow and arrow. He releases and plays to the crowd before burying a knee to the back. Impressive selling from Osborne here. Back to the bow and arrow as the crowd starts to slowly rally behind Osborne. He uses that to start his comeback, but the lower back gives out. Sit-out slam gets two for Blade. He heads up top but misses a frog-splash! Osborne sizes Blade up and hits a running knee. He heads up top now and hits a sweet Shooting Star Press for the win at 7:24.

Winner: Riley Osborne via pin at 7:24

-This was solid, though mostly one sided with Blade dominating. Even the comeback was just a few moves and then the SSP for the win. Still, a perfectly acceptable wrestling match. **1/4

-RAW Season Premiere this Monday: IC Title #1 Contender Match: Dragunov vs. Dunne vs. Jey Uso vs. Strowman; Tag Gold: Belair/Cargill vs. Unholy Union; 8 Person Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made.

-Back to RAW as we join Priest/Jey Uso vs. Balor/JD in progress. Liv gets involved which brings a hobbled Rhea out. Liv mocks her for needing crutches, but Rhea is playing a little bit possum and gets in a few shots with a crutch before Liv bails. Jey ends up pinning Balor and assume they get a Tag Title shot sooner than later. It seemed like Sami/Uso were going to be the team a few weeks back, but here we are.

-Thanks for reading!