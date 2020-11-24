Leon Ruff On His ‘Crazy’ Experience Of Winning NXT North American Title, Thought First WWE Call Was a Prank

Leon Ruff is your NXT North American Champion, and he discussed that “crazy” experience and how he initially thought WWE calling him was a prank on last week’s episode of The Bump. Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano in a big upset to win the title a couple of weeks ago and retained it last week, albeit due to an attack by Damian Priest. Ruff discussed his journey to NXT and more, and you can check out highlights below:

Leon Ruff on his NXT debut and title win: “This whole experience has been crazy in itself. It’s also been a dream come true while also feeling like I’m still dreaming. It’s been crazy; I haven’t been able to sleep, still. I would say I smile a lot, but I do that a lot anyway.”

On getting his first big break with EVOLVE: “So, I’ve been wrestling for three years. I started my wrestling journey wrestling at the WWA4 [World Wrestling Alliance] in Atlanta, Georgia under AR Fox. And it was really under his wing, that’s I started learning a lot and to travel. Me and AR Fox was able became the EVOLVE Tag Team champions together, we was able to wrestle at a lot of different promotions. So EVOLVE is really where I got my start, because that’s the promotion that signed me. And a lot of the shows and a lot of the great talent I got to work was through EVOLVE.”

On getting called by WWE to be offered a job: “So when I got that first call, it was unbelievable. I honestly thought it was a prank at first, because Monday Night Raw was a brand I couldn’t watch growing up because it came on too late and we had a bedtime. So when I finally started watching Raw, it was a new world to me. You know, it was different, it was a different color. I knew it was red, but just the lights and lighting of it was so different. But not being able to watch it as a kid, and now I’m going to be featured on Monday Night Raw. It was something I couldn’t believe was happening to me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.