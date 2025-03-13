Lex Luger Credits Yokozuna With Slam Aboard USS Intrepid

Back in 1993, Lex Luger arrived onbpard the USS Intrepid and slammed Yokozuna, something no one else could do at that point. In an interview for Monopoly Events (via Wrestling Inc, Luger gave credit to Yokozuna for making the moment work, as he didn’t think he’d be able to pull it off.

He said: “I told Yokozuna, I go, ‘We can’t do it. I’m on ice skates, I got no footing,’ and Yoko, they said Japanese, but he was like a cool Samoan island boy, he would’ve been a great Bloodline member right now, he goes, ‘No problem, brother. I got this, just get a wide stance.’ So, he almost basically slammed himself, he was that agile. Those island boys could go, they could really go.“