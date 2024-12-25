Lexis King Calls His NXT Heritage Cup the Love of His Life

– As noted, Lexis King won the WWE NXT Heritage Cup during last night’s edition of NXT TV. King defeated Charlie Dempsey for the title after William Regal knocked out King, setting up Charlie Dempsey to be responsible for using a foreign object. The referee disqualified Dempsey, and as a result, King won the trophy. King has since commented on the win via social media.

King noted that he loves his Heritage Cup more than his girlfriend. Lexis King wrote, “I woke up this morning next to the love of my life! My girlfriend was there as well!!! Merry Christmas everyone 😂👑🎄”