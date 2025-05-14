Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Beach Break’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX from Chicago. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. AZM vs. Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Will Ospreay & Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

* Zach Gowen vs. Richochet

* The Hurt Syndicate give their answer to MJF