Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Samoa Joe vs Jon Moxley Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Beach Break’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX from Chicago. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. AZM vs. Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Will Ospreay & Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander
* Zach Gowen vs. Richochet
* The Hurt Syndicate give their answer to MJF

