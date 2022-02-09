wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title On The Line
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will feature a World title match, as well as a new signing for AEW that has been hyped all week. The lineup includes:
* Texas Death Match for AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Lance Archer
* Face of the Revolution qualifying match: Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW’s Newest Signing
* Inner Circle team meeting
* MJF to speak about his win over CM Punk
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- AEW Talents Speculating On Who Mystery Arrival Will Be, Note On Who It Won’t Be
- Nia Jax Says She Didn’t Keep Her Job Because of The Rock, Says Her Family Didn’t Have Her Back