Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will feature a World title match, as well as a new signing for AEW that has been hyped all week. The lineup includes:

* Texas Death Match for AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Lance Archer

* Face of the Revolution qualifying match: Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW’s Newest Signing

* Inner Circle team meeting

* MJF to speak about his win over CM Punk