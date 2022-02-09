wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title On The Line

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will feature a World title match, as well as a new signing for AEW that has been hyped all week. The lineup includes:

* Texas Death Match for AEW World Title: Hangman Page (c) vs. Lance Archer
* Face of the Revolution qualifying match: Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW’s Newest Signing
* Inner Circle team meeting
* MJF to speak about his win over CM Punk

