Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. It will return to its normal time after being pre-empted last week for NCAA coverage. You can find spoilers for the episode here.

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

* reDRagon vs. The Dark Order (Alan ‘5’ Angels and 10)

* Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* QT Marshall to present Hook with certificate of accomplishment

* Tony Khan to give more information on new female wrestler joining AEW