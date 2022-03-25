wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
March 25, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. It will return to its normal time after being pre-empted last week for NCAA coverage. You can find spoilers for the episode here.
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer
* reDRagon vs. The Dark Order (Alan ‘5’ Angels and 10)
* Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* QT Marshall to present Hook with certificate of accomplishment
* Tony Khan to give more information on new female wrestler joining AEW
