Lineup for Tonight’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1

– WrestleMania day has finally arrived as WWE holds Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 later today. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

As previously noted, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown women’s title will serve as the main event for Night 1. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship will be the opening match. Here is the final lineup for tonight’s event:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (Headliner)

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

* Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

* Women’s Tag Team Championships #1 Contender Tag Team Turmoil: Naomi & Lana vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella vs. Tamina & Natalya

* The Miz & John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny & Damian Priest

* Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Opening Match for Night 1)

The main card for WrestleMania 37 will begin at 5:00 pm EST. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7:00 pm EST. 411 will have live, play-by-play coverage for both nights.