Lio Rush Signs With AEW, Returns on Dynamite

Lio Rush is All Elite, making his return to the company on Dynamite and signing on board. Wednesday night’s show saw the WWE alum and NJPW talent appear on tonight’s show in a vignette, talking about his business style and how he is “LBO (Leverege Buy Out) Lio.”

It was announced that Rush has signed on with the company, something Tony Khan alluded to earlier this month.

Rush had originally announced that he would be retiring in June after he suffered an ACL Injury at AEW Double or Nothing. He had said he would be fulfilling his commitments to NJPW and other companies and has been working regularly on NJPW Strong.