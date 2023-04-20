Lio Rush On His ‘Surreal’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Debut, Says He’s Proud Of it

Lio Rush made his NJPW Wrestle Kingdom debut at this year’s event, and he recently talked about the experience. Rush worked the yearly NJPW event for the first time in January and he spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview in which he reflected on the moment.

“Again, literally loss for words,” he said about his debut (per Fightful). “It doesn’t hit you until you watch it back a few times, but for me, I wanted to be a part of New Japan before I got signed to WWE. That was always an interest of mine, watching the guys who would wrestle over there and watching the Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-views every year and being excited to see what happens. It became the ultimate dream of mine, so for me to have been involved in a tournament that qualified me to go to Wrestle Kingdom, it was so surreal.”

He continued, “Yeah, it was a huge moment that I’m proud of, a huge moment that I’ll never forget. I’ll definitely never forget it because I got split open pretty bad, I got some good scars on my face. Absolutely incredible, like I said, a moment that I’ll never forget.”