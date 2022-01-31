wrestling / News
Lio Rush Taken To Hospital At PWG BOLA, Says He’s Not Good But Will Be
Lio Rush suffered some sort of injury last night at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which is thought to have been caused by fans throwing in drinks. Rush was in a second round match against Buddy Matthews, which he won via disqualification. This happened after Matthews hit a curb stomp and then continued to attack when the referee tried to check on Rush. Matthews would later come out as a substitute for Rush in the semifinals against Mike Bailey.
Excalibur called out the fans for throwing drinks after the match was over. It’s believed Rush was taken to a hospital.
Later, Rush took to Twitter to offer an update. He said: “Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous. #ManOfTheHour.”
Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous. #ManOfTheHour.
— Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 31, 2022
