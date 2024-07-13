List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Shane Helms and Molly Holly produced the Tiffany Stratton, Bayley & Nia Jax promo, as well as Michin vs. Nia Jax. Holly also produced a dark match of the Street Profits vs. The OC.

* Michael Hayes produced Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto, as well as the Bloodline, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport, as well as Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for WWE Speed.

* Jamie Noble produced DIY vs. A-Town Down Under, as well as a dark match between Braun Strowman and Carlito.

* Gallows and Anderson are listed as the OC internally, while Angel and Berto are under their names, not Legado del Fantasma. The internal listings aren’t as strict as they have been in the past.