List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Nick Aldis produced both dark matches (Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso) and both matches for WWE Speed (IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria, Andrade vs. Pete Dunne)

* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Grayson Waller Effect w/ Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, as well as Rhodes & Owens vs. Waller & Austin Theory.

* Shane Helms produced LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

* Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Blair Davenport.

* Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. the Street Profits.

* Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have received praise backstage for their storytelling in the ring and getting the audience invested. WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee was in the background of their segment last night.

* Next week’s Smackdown will air via tape delay as it will take place in Berlin.