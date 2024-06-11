Liv Morgan Continues To Make Passes At Dominik Mysterio On WWE Raw

Liv Morgan is continuing to come on strong to Dominik Mysterio, making more passes at him on WWE Raw. Morgan has been toying with Mysterio as part of her revenge tour against the injured Rhea Ripley, and she ramped it up on Monday’s show in a couple of segments.

The first segment saw Morgan intercept Mysterio in Judgment Day Clubhouse and proceed to give her a key to her hotel room, saying, “A gorgeous man like you shouldn’t be with a woman that makes you call her Mami. A gorgeous man like you should be with a woman who isn’t afraid to call you Daddy.”

Morgan left him the key and then later in the show, Mysterio was teaming with JD McDonagh and Carlito against Braun Strowman, Dragon Lee, & Rey Mysterio when Morgan came down to the ring. She got onto the ring apron and when Dom tried to get her off the apron, she was knocked off by Zelina Vega and ended up landing on him in a compromising position. Strowman, Rey Mysterio, & Lee ultimately won the match.

The match was Dominik’s first since April, as he had been on the shelf due to an elbow injury.