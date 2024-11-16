Liv Morgan Doesn’t Plan On Entering 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Liv Morgan revealed that she doesn’t plan to enter the 2025 Royal Rumble as she will still be champion at the time. Morgan last defended the title at Bad Blood back in October.

She said: “I’m not gonna enter the Royal Rumble this year because I’m because I’m gonna walk in the Women’s World Champion. I’ve been in every single one too, so I’m actually like oh, I’m gonna miss this one.”

When asked how she’d react if a Rumble winner chooses her, she replied: “If they choose me. They can pick a champion of their choice. So if they choose me. I don’t think they would because it’s not very smart to choose me. Have you been watching? Raquel [Rodriguez], Judgment Day, Daddy Dom. I don’t know who’s gonna want to take their chance against me.“