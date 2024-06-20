wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Tells Dominik Mysterio That She’s Thinking of Him
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
– The mind games continue. WWE Superstar and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan shared some photos on her X account earlier today, informing Dominik Mysterio that she’s thinking of him. She wrote in the caption, “Thinking of u 😘 @DomMysterio35” You can view her X post below:
Thinking of u 😘@DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/9v8x4qI4QZ
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 19, 2024
