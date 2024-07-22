wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Says Triple H Has Been Very Helpful, Explains Why She Loves Going to Work

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE King And Queen of the Ring Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Rusic & Rose (via Fightful), Liv Morgan spoke about working with Triple H and why she is excited to go to work every week in WWE. Morgan is in arguably her highest-profile story to date in the company, as she’s the WWE Women’s World Champion and will defend against Rhea Ripley at Summerslam.

She said: “Working with Triple H has been amazing. I grew up a huge fan, but I never thought someone I idolized would one day be my boss and I’d be under his guidance and tutelage. He’s so helpful with any questions that I have or anything I’m thinking. He’s always open to listen and to help me out. I couldn’t be more grateful for that. I walk into work so excited every single week to see what kind of shenanigans we’re going to get into. It’s a very happy, open, creative atmosphere that I think all of my co-workers appreciate as well. It’s been nothing short of amazing and fun. I’m looking forward to showing up to work this Monday and seeing what we’re going to get into.

