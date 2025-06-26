Logan Paul Refuses To Sign Fake Topps Card At Fanatics Fest

Logan Paul turned down a request to sign a fake Topps WWE card at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, saying he wants his first signing to be with a real card. The convention took place over last weekend and Paul was seen in a video refusing to sign a card. He posted to Twitter to repost a tweet about his not signing the card, saying that it wasn’t real.

Paul wrote:

“Confirmed with Topps that this was a fake.

It would’ve been the very first ‘Logan Paul Rookie Card’ that I autographed & I didn’t want that moment to happen with a counterfeit”

Paul last competed at WWE Money In The Bank last month when he and John Cena lost to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event after Ron Killings got involved.