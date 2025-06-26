wrestling / News

Logan Paul Refuses To Sign Fake Topps Card At Fanatics Fest

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Logan Paul WWE Raw 1-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul turned down a request to sign a fake Topps WWE card at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, saying he wants his first signing to be with a real card. The convention took place over last weekend and Paul was seen in a video refusing to sign a card. He posted to Twitter to repost a tweet about his not signing the card, saying that it wasn’t real.

Paul wrote:

“Confirmed with Topps that this was a fake.

It would’ve been the very first ‘Logan Paul Rookie Card’ that I autographed & I didn’t want that moment to happen with a counterfeit”

Paul last competed at WWE Money In The Bank last month when he and John Cena lost to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the main event after Ron Killings got involved.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fanatics Fest, Logan Paul, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading