Logan Paul Comments on WWE SummerSlam Win, Says He ‘Wants More’

Logan Paul is feeling great following his win at WWE SummerSlam and says he “wants more.” As noted, Paul defeated The Miz at Saturday’s PPV and in a new video posted to his Twitter account, Paul noted that he was hyped after the win and plans to do more with WWE.

“I’ve done a lot of crazy stuff in my life,” he began. “But what happened last weekend at SummerSlam is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I’m so addicted to this sport, I think I’ve found my calling. Guys, I called the WWE execs, I told them, ‘Let’s make it official.’ We got a multi-year, multi-event deal coming.”

Of course, Paul is already signed with WWE, having done so in late June.

He continued, “I’m going to be performing all over the world, traveling everywhere. Just the energy and adrenaline that I feel inside that ring with a jam-packed stadium, I want more. I don’t know where or when it’s going to be just yet, but trust me, when I get in that ring it is going to be massive and you do wanna watch. This is history in the making, I could not be happier to be a part of this universe and I’ll see you guys soon. Peace!”