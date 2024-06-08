Lola Vice Names Randy Orton As Her Dream Tag Team Partner

Lola Vice has an out of the box choice at the top of her wishlist of tag team partners in Randy Orton. Vice is set to face Shayna Baszler in NXT Underground at Battleground on Sunday, and speaking with Under the Ring to promote the show she was asked about some of her dream team-ups. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her dream tag team partner: “Present? I would choose, and I know it’s crazy, but Randy Orton. I love his style. I love the way he wrestles. He’s so explosive. His timing is amazing. I would definitely want to team with Randy. Then, [for the Superstar from the past], Eddie Guerrero, for sure.”

On wanting to work with The Rock on the screen: “I also forgot to mention, of course, The Rock. I would like to, and I know this is crazy, but one day, I would like to remake the Miami Vice from the ’80s with The Rock. I would love to do that. You have to manifest it, you know?”