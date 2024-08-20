Ludwig Kaiser Attacks Randy Orton On WWE Raw, Match Announced For Tonight

Randy Orton opened this week’s WWE Raw and ended up ambushed by Ludwig Kaiser, leading to a match between them being set. Monday night’s show opened with Orton sayind that he will be World Heavyweight Champion when he next kicks off an episode after Bash in Berlin. That brought Gunther down to the ring, who vowed that Orton would never RKO him again.

Gunther talked about how he would expose Orton as a one-trick pony at the August 31st PPV. The two men prepared to brawl but Kaiser ran down and hit Orton from behind, after which Gunther nailed Orton with a lariat.