Lyra Valkyria To Return to OTT Wrestling Next Month

OTT Wrestling has announced that Lyra Valkyria will appear at their Homecoming event on December 21. Valkyria hasn’t wrestled for OTT since 2019, before she signed with WWE. She is a former Women’s Champion there.

I AM BACK 🪶 https://t.co/Zl1aIAOvMy — LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) November 22, 2024