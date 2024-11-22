wrestling / News
Lyra Valkyria To Return to OTT Wrestling Next Month
November 22, 2024 | Posted by
OTT Wrestling has announced that Lyra Valkyria will appear at their Homecoming event on December 21. Valkyria hasn’t wrestled for OTT since 2019, before she signed with WWE. She is a former Women’s Champion there.
The Homecoming
Dec 21st #Dublin 🇮🇪
Be There! 🪶#OTT pic.twitter.com/wkUcKLnBIB
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) November 22, 2024
I AM BACK 🪶 https://t.co/Zl1aIAOvMy
— LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) November 22, 2024
