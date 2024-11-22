wrestling / News

Lyra Valkyria To Return to OTT Wrestling Next Month

November 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Main Event Lyra Valkyria 8-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

OTT Wrestling has announced that Lyra Valkyria will appear at their Homecoming event on December 21. Valkyria hasn’t wrestled for OTT since 2019, before she signed with WWE. She is a former Women’s Champion there.

