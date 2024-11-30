wrestling / News

Lyra Valkyria vs. Debbie Keitel Announced for OTT Wrestling Homecoming Next Month

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2-20-24 Lyra Valkyria Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria will be in action at OTT Wrestling’s Homecoming show on December 21. It will be her first time wrestling there since 2019 before she signed with WWE. OTT Wrestling has now confirmed Debbie Keitel as Valkyria’s opponent for the event. You can see the announcement and preview video below:

Lyra Valkyria, OTT Wrestling

