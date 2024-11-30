wrestling / News
Lyra Valkyria vs. Debbie Keitel Announced for OTT Wrestling Homecoming Next Month
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria will be in action at OTT Wrestling’s Homecoming show on December 21. It will be her first time wrestling there since 2019 before she signed with WWE. OTT Wrestling has now confirmed Debbie Keitel as Valkyria’s opponent for the event. You can see the announcement and preview video below:
OTT Back At The Complex #Dublin
Saturday, Dec 21st 🎄
TICKETS ARE LIMITED!
Lyra Valkyria Vs Debbie Keitel
🎟️🎟️https://t.co/PRJZfeutmP #OTT pic.twitter.com/jNvA5unGHq
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) November 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- JBL Reflects On The Undertaker’s American Badass Gimmick, Says He Loved It
- Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
- More Details On What Shows John Cena Will Work During Retirement Tour
- Paul Heyman Reveals That CM Punk Was Dragged Down in WWE Because of Perception of Him as a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’