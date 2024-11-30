– As noted, WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria will be in action at OTT Wrestling’s Homecoming show on December 21. It will be her first time wrestling there since 2019 before she signed with WWE. OTT Wrestling has now confirmed Debbie Keitel as Valkyria’s opponent for the event. You can see the announcement and preview video below:

OTT Back At The Complex #Dublin

Saturday, Dec 21st 🎄

TICKETS ARE LIMITED!

Lyra Valkyria Vs Debbie Keitel

🎟️🎟️https://t.co/PRJZfeutmP #OTT pic.twitter.com/jNvA5unGHq — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) November 30, 2024