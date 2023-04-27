wrestling / News
Madcap Moss’ Name Reverted To Riddick Moss On WWE Website
Madcap Moss is Madcap no more, according to WWE’s roster page. WWE.com has reverted the Smackdown star’s name back to Riddick Moss, the name he used before he joined forces with Happy Corbin in late 2021.
The name change appears to be more than just a cosmetic one for the title, as his bio has also been changed up as you can see below:
Riddick Moss is a better athlete than you are, and he’s all too happy to let you know it.
A stud competitor his entire life, Moss instilled fear into opposing squads on the gridiron as a linebacker for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Choosing to employ his genetic gifts in a new arena, he traded his football cleats for wrestling boots after being recruited into the WWE Performance Center.
Whether in the ring or in the gym, Moss craves a platform on which to show the WWE Universe what a truly elite athlete looks like. Moss’ power and explosiveness make him a dangerous Superstar inside the squared circle, and they’ve also earned him multiple wins in the annual WWE Performance Center Combine.
After a tenure on Raw that included a 24/7 Championship reign, Moss headed to SmackDown via the 2021 WWE Draft while serving as Happy Corbin’s right-hand man. Moss would later turn on his mentor and forge a path for himself with less jokes and more intensity. Moss used this intensity to defeat Corbin in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.
In late 2022, Moss aligned with fellow SmackDown Superstar Emma, with the two becoming an item and sure to be taking over SmackDown.
Moss may be ready to make a big-time imprint on sports-entertainment with muscles that are rivaled in size only by his ego.
