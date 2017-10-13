Madison Rayne Spotted At WWE Performance Center This Week

PWInsider reports that former TNA Knockouts champion Madison Rayne has been at the WWE Performance Center this week. WWE has reportedly been interested in Rayne since mid-July after she showed up to a WWE taping in Nashville, Tennessee. She quietly left Impact Wrestling a few months ago. Before Anthem purchased the company, she had been working in the Knockouts division.

Other names to appear recently at the Performance Center include Serena Deeb and Austin Aries.