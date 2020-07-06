Madman Fulton On Comparisons of His Alliance With Ace Austin To Shawn Michaels and Diesel

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Madman Fulton spoke about his alliance with Ace Austin and those who have compared the two to Shawn Michaels and Diesel. Here are highlights:

On his match with Trey Miguel on Tuesday: “That match with Eddie, that’s my statement to the world for what I can bring into the world of professional wrestling, and this upcoming week with Trey is no different. Trey obviously has a ton going for him and he put on an amazing performance against Michael Elgin in the number one contender’s tournament and he deserves his shot in the main event at Slammiversary but I’m going to prove exactly why I’m one step above him.”

On his spot in Impact: “Let’s put it this way—I don’t have to wait for the things that have happened, as unfortunate as they are. I don’t have to wait for those things, I’m making my own case. Those tapings were done well before any of that stuff ever happened or came out. Before any of those decisions were ever made, those matches happened and they were taped. So you know what? I’ve proven I can handle myself with or without any of those stars there. No matter where they go I will always be in this top main event level. It’s where I’ve always been and where I’ve always needed to be. IMPACT Wrestling sees that, Ace Austin sees that, and after I beat two of the top three contenders the entire world will have no choice but to see that.”

On his alliance with Ace Austin: “Ace Austin and I have our respective plan. We know where we want to go, unlike the whole oVe and Sami Callihan scenario, [Ace] is taking into account what I want to do, what my thought process is,” Fulton said. “He’s not just dragging me along and giving me orders. We’re working together as a team and when that moment comes, there’s a plan that we have to worry about, not anybody else.”

On comparisons to Shawn Michaels and Diesel: “The comparisons are obvious. You have your very talented, younger playboy and you have the big monster behind him. I get that and I have watched Kevin Nash’s work, I’ve learned from him and I grew. The way the business works is we have everything that they’ve done we have ready and available to watch, to learn and grow. We have every wrestler from them leading up to now. There’s so much more available to us, so our potential is much, much higher than anything Michaels or Nash could have produced on their own. I think the longer than this runs and the more we get to show ourselves, the more everybody is going to realize that it doesn’t matter what teams you want to compare us to. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton are going to be Ace Austin and Madman Fulton—we’re not the next Michaels and Nash. We are the now, we’re Austin and Fulton.”