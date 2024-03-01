wrestling / News
Magnum TA Says He’ll Attend AEW Revolution To See Sting’s Final Match
Magnum TA has confirmed that he will be in attendance for Sting’s farewell bout at AEW Revolution. The wrestling legend noted on Straight Talk With the Boss with Greg Gagne, he noted that he will be at Sunday’s PPV where Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks.
Magnum noted that he received a call from Tony Schiavone about the show and said he will be there. You can see the clip below.
AEW Revolution takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina and will air live on PPV.
Check out an exclusive clip from our next podcast:
Some straight talk from "The Boss" himself, @TheRealMagnumTA will be attending @Sting's last match in the great wrestling city of Greensboro. Magnum is excited to be @AEW #AEWRevolution. Thanks for the call, @tonyschiavone24! pic.twitter.com/CrOtsc5iRt
— Gagne & Magnum Podcast (@GagneMagnum) March 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on When Kazuchika Okada Might Make His AEW Debut
- Backstage Notes on AEW Revolution Match Change, Will Ospreay’s Alliance With Don Callis
- Jeff Jarrett Reflects On WWE’s Booking Sting To Lose At WrestleMania 31
- Matt Riddle On Vince McMahon Allegations, If He Ever Heard Anything About McMahon