Magnum TA Says He’ll Attend AEW Revolution To See Sting’s Final Match

Magnum TA has confirmed that he will be in attendance for Sting’s farewell bout at AEW Revolution. The wrestling legend noted on Straight Talk With the Boss with Greg Gagne, he noted that he will be at Sunday’s PPV where Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks.

Magnum noted that he received a call from Tony Schiavone about the show and said he will be there. You can see the clip below.

AEW Revolution takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina and will air live on PPV.