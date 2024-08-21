– According to a report by Fightful, a major name could be en route to London, UK for AEW All In: London 2024. Former AEW star and Tag Team Champion, Sting, reportedly told people close to him that he’s heading to AEW All In: London set for later this weekend.

It was not elaborated on if Sting would just be visiting at the London event, or if he will be appearing in an onscreen role. Sting’s former tag team partner, Darby Allin, is scheduled for a huge title bout this weekend at All In, where he will challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Title in a Coffin Match.

As previously reported, Sting was recently in attendance at AEW TV tapings in Arlington, Texas, where he lives. The WWE Hall of Famer retired from in-ring competition after competing in his last match earlier this year at AEW Revolution, where he and tag team partner Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks.

Fightful notes that AEW and Sting have maintained a great relationship since he retired. Also, All Elite Wrestling has reportedly wanted to keep him involved with the company in any way that he is comfortable with. All In: London 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.